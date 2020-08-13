Lawrence County man arrested in wife's death, authorities say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Lawrence County man was arrested this week in the death of his 24-year-old wife.

Family of Kelsey Joslin concerned for her well being contacted authorities Monday, and Lawrence County deputies found her dead that night at her home on Lawrence Road 739, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Her body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine manner and cause of death.

Jaylane Joslin, 29, was taken into custody Monday. Detective Sgt. Jamie White said he faces preliminary charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

White said a judge set Joslin's bond at $500,000 cash only. He remained in the jail as of Thursday morning.