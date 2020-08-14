Body found in Izard County, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in Izard County.

Deputies were notified of a male's body near a sewer treatment plant off North Bend Drive in Horseshoe Bend at about 2:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post on Wednesday by the Izard County sheriff’s office. The body appears to have been there for several days, the post states.

Authorities said the body was being sent to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine a cause of death.

Foul play isn’t suspected in the death, though the investigation is ongoing.

A call to Sheriff Jack Yancey about the body's identification was not immediately returned Friday morning.