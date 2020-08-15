Prairie Grove High School seniors graduate

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Almost the full length of the Tiger Arena basketball court was needed to seat Prairie Grove's 2020 graduating class. The high school held an in-person graduation ceremony Aug. 1 with restrictions in place because of covid-19 concerns. The Class of 2020 had 125 graduates listed on the program.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's Class of 2020 didn't graduate to a standing-room-only crowd, which would have been the norm any other year, but those on hand to see it in person cheered just as much to celebrate the milestone.

"Sweet, only 77 days late," said graduate Alex Ediston as he addressed his classmates before him, masked and sitting in black chairs that were spaced six feet apart because of covid-19 concerns.

Referring to one of his high school teachers, he joked, "If this was Thomasson's class, we'd all be locked out of our own graduation for good."

Graduates filed into the Tiger Arena floor to "Pomp and Circumstance," played on the sound system, instead of by the Prairie Grove High School band. In any other year, the high school honor choir also would have performed for the ceremony, usually held on a Saturday afternoon at Tiger football stadium.

Each graduate received six tickets for guests, and guests had assigned seats in the bleachers, with space between family groups for health and safety reasons because of the coronavirus.

Graduate Aniyah Gibbs sang the national anthem and retired choir teacher Katie Young sang the alma mater. She stopped the song at one point to encourage the graduates to "sway just a little bit."

Graduate Megan Cunningham sang "You're Going to Miss This," and graduate Atticus Warren sang "Letter to Me." Both accompanied themselves on the guitar.

Edmiston said he had a lot of goals and hopes for his senior year but wasn't able to reach all of them and like many, didn't have the opportunity to reach them because schools were closed to in-person classes for the last nine weeks of the year.

"Our senior year wasn't perfect, most would agree that it was probably about as far away from perfect as it could've been," Edmiston said. "However, even though our senior year wasn't a full 36 weeks, our final year has value and memories that I will never forget. Even though it was cut short, there will never be another year that matches this one."

He listed some of his memories from his senior year. One memory brought a rousing applause from those in the gym: "There will never be another year where Breyden Clark hits a monster 3-pointer to start off Senior Night in front of the whole town."

The year also was special, he said, because of shared experiences with his classmates.

"Yeah, I know, corny right? But that's how this year was for me, it wasn't perfect but it was definitely fun while it lasted, and I hope that many of you enjoyed the ride too."

He closed with a scripture from Ecclesiastes 3:11.

"God has more in store for you than you can even imagine. He has made everything beautiful in its time."

Bond apologized to the 2020 senior class that they were not able to have a traditional graduation ceremony as those enjoyed in the past but said he was glad all were able to be together one last time.

"Take from this, you can achieve anything," Bond told the graduates. "When we started in August, very few of us anticipated what was going to happen this year. I don't think any of us did. At the same time through hard work and dedication, you guys persevered and made it."

He encouraged them to remember where they came from and to remember they will always be a part of Prairie Grove High School.

"We often say around here, once a tiger, always a tiger. You are part of something that's bigger than yourselves. That's an important thing we all need to remember. It's about all of us. If you work hard and you're dedicated and you look out for each other, we're going to get through this and any other obstacle that comes your way and my way. I'm very proud of you."

High school counselor Mandy Hunt said Prairie Grove graduates were offered at least $2.8 million in college scholarships. She thanked the local community and other organizations and businesses in Northwest Arkansas for donating $38,850 in scholarships, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.

"Yesterday in the office, we were having a conversation about what a big deal today is, hoping that you guys realized how big a deal it really is," Hunt told those sitting in front of her. "Not just that it's 2 1/2 months later than it should have been, but this is one of those turning points, those markers in your life, and we're kinda officially turning you out into the world."

She encouraged them to look back on their days at Prairie Grove High with mostly positive memories.

"I hope you appreciate the people that poured themselves into you, your parents, your teachers and your friends. For educators, people like me, the whole reason we do what we do is for days like today. To watch you get to this point," Hunt said.

Bond announced graduates one by one and they walked across the front of the room to pick up their diplomas. Following this, Bond declared the seniors as meeting the state's requirements to graduate from high school.

Tassels were moved to the other side, though the traditional tossing of graduation caps did not happen. The graduates filed out of the arena to the outside of the building and soon congratulations began between classmates, family members and friends.