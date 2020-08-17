Harrison returns home, but to a different place

There really is no place like home for Jason Harrison -- even if it means representing his alma mater's biggest rival.

The former Little Rock Parkview standout had spent the past 11 seasons coaching basketball on the junior-college level in Mississippi before recently returning to Central Arkansas to become an assistant coach on Jon Coleman's staff at Little Rock Hall.

Joining the Warriors came with a price Harrison knew he'd have to pay.

"I definitely get teased about it, for sure," said Harrison, referring to his allegiance with Hall despite being a graduate of crosstown Parkview. "It's all love, though. It just feels good to be back home, to be honest. I just wanted to come back and try to make a difference in these young men's lives and in our community. That's what it's all about."

Harrison, 41, certainly has made an impact everywhere he's gone since his days as a high school all-star.

After helping Parkview win the 1998 state title and being named Arkansas "Mr. Basketball" as a senior, Harrison played collegiately at the University of Mississippi. He was a four-year letter winner with the Rebels, earning All-SEC honors in 2000 and 2001. He still ranks in the top 10 in several of the school's career categories, including fifth in assists (427), fourth in steals (172) and seventh in three-point field goals made (163).

The 86 victories Harrison was a part of as a player is the fourth most in program history.

He decided to embark on a coaching career that landed him at Holmes (Miss.) Community College under fellow Parkview alum Jason Flanigan. Harrison helped guide the Bulldogs to three consecutive Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges division titles and a pair of Region 23 championships during his 10-year tenure as an assistant coach. He also spent a season as head coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before he decided to move back to Little Rock.

Now Harrison is set to coach alongside a man who's also not a stranger to success.

Coleman has won 70% of his games and three state titles in his 11 years leading Hall. He said Harrison is the perfect addition for his team.

"I've had a lot of great assistants, from Ahmad Martin to David Clark to Josh Hayes to Andre Amos," Coleman said. "Those are just a few, and Coach Harrison will fit right in with the things we've been preaching for years here, as far as basketball smarts, IQ and toughness go. He's got a wealth of knowledge and playing experience that will benefit these guys tremendously.

"In addition, he's a gym rat, and he knows the community. He definitely brings a lot to the table that will help us."

The relationship between the two began long before Harrison became a star at Parkview. In fact, things might have played out differently for him had Coleman been at Hall during Harrison's heyday with the Patriots.

"I coached him at Henderson [Middle School] before he ever went to Parkview," Coleman said. "And then, I'm from Marianna, and his father and uncles actually played for my father back home. So we've got a lot of connections.

"Actually, the way I look at it, had I been at Hall at the time, maybe [Parkview] would've never had him when he first got in high school."

Better late than never for Coleman because he's got him on board now.

"I just want to be a valuable asset to Coach Coleman any way I can," Harrison said. "I want to help guys develop and try to win games, if we have a season. We're living in crazy times with this pandemic right now, and everything is predicated on what's best for the kids, as it should be.

"But we're just taking it one day at a time and following all the safety protocols we can. Hopefully, we'll get out there on the court this year and be able to do some big things. I'm really looking forward to it."