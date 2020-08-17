Razorbacks to open football season with Georgia

In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, watches the action from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia are on track to give the SEC two undefeated teams in the championship game for the first time since 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

— Arkansas is scheduled to open the 2020 football season with a game against Georgia on Sept. 26. in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks’ full schedule will be released today at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 4 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, were one of two opponents added to Arkansas' schedule after the SEC switched to a 10-game, conference-only schedule last month. The SEC also added a game against Florida, ranked No. 8 by coaches, to the Razorbacks' schedule.

First-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was an assistant under Georgia coach Kirby Smart from 2016-19. The Bulldogs have won three consecutive SEC Eastern Division championships and were 12-2 overall last year.

Arkansas, which is coming off consecutive 2-10 seasons, enters this year's opener on a 19-game conference losing streak.

Georgia is ranked high most years, but the Bulldogs have some question marks entering the season. The program had seven players drafted in the NFL Draft this year, including three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm and leading rusher D'Andre Swift. The Bulldogs also lost three offensive linemen to the draft, including Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson in the first round.

Pittman hired Georgia lost special teams coordinator Scott Fountain to the same role at Arkansas, and in January, Smart hired former Southern Miss head coach Todd Monken as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator.

The Razorbacks were originally scheduled to play Texas A&M on Sept. 26, but all dates were subject to change when the league announced a conference-only schedule that would begin three weeks later than the original start date.

In addition to Georgia, Arkansas is scheduled to host Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and play games at Florida, Auburn and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks' games against Texas A&M and Missouri are scheduled to be played at NFL stadiums in Arlington, Texas, and Kansas City, but Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said earlier this month those games are likely to move to the Aggies' and Tigers' home stadiums.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are contracted to play at AT&T Stadium through 2024. Yurachek previously said if this year's game is moved to the Aggies' Kyle Field, he would expect the 2021 game to be played in Fayetteville.