ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Museum reopens, and virtual opportunities abound

"Self-Portrait" by Glenys Barton and "Ewer Set" by Liz Smith are part of the “Contemporary British Studio Ceramics (Part 2)” exhibit at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and online. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Virtual exhibits

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will put two virtual exhibits on display Monday-Oct. 11 at artexhibitionsualr.org:

◼️ "Contemporary British Studio Ceramics (Part 2)," 20th-century studio ceramics from the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation Collection, on display in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design on the UALR campus, 2801 S. University Ave. The exhibition will also include ceramic and sculpted objects from the UALR Permanent Art Collection.

◼️ "Landscapes," in a variety of media, including photographs, drawings and watercolors, on display in the Small Gallery in the Windgate Center.

Call (501) 916-3182 or email becushman@ualr.edu.

Deborah Kuster's “Hardship” is part of the “Threads Through Time” exhibit in the University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery. (Images courtesy of the artists/special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Timely 'Threads'

The Baum Gallery at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway on Wednesday will open "Threads Through Time," described in a news release as a "comprehensive, tiered exhibition of modern and contemporary fiber art." It includes weaving, quilting and embroidery created by Arkansas women, most of them anonymous, and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which made it legal for women to vote. The exhibit, on display through Oct. 15, is the first in a series of suffrage centennial arts events and installations.

A limited-attendance opening reception, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, will require a free ticket, available at tinyurl.com/y4rz67wz. Changes or restrictions for the reception and attendance during the course of the exhibition will post on the gallery website, uca.edu/art/baum.

Call (501) 450-5793, email bkyoung@uca.edu or visit uca.edu/suffragecentennial.

Storytelling sessions

Arkansas storytelling organization The Yarn is joining Arkansas PBS and "American Portrait" to shape local stories for a national platform through two workshop sessions: "My American Dream," 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, and "What Work Means to Me," 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29.

Participants in each workshop will learn how to structure their experiences for an audience and connect with others around shared themes. It's free to participate; sign up at myarkansaspbs.org/americanportrait. The workshop is limited to 40 participants.

'Camera as Character'

Cinematographer Steven Meizler will focus on the cinematography of the film "Arkansas," his approach to imagining and his path to becoming a director of photography in a free webinar, titled "Camera as a Character," noon Aug. 29. Gabe Mayhan will host for the Arkansas Cinema Society. Sign up at watch.eventive.org/acs/play/5f2c6a627117be003eeb1196.

Meizler also worked on "Minority Report" (2002), "Armageddon" (1998), "Catch Me If You Can" (2002) and "Contagion" (2011) and has worked extensively with Steven Spielberg, David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh.

Jonesboro musical

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts and Center Stage Productions will stage "Next to Normal" (music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Monday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Foundation of Arts Stage Too venue, 330 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Tickets are $15. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

ASU Musuem open

Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop Circle, Jonesboro, reopened to the public on Wednesday with temporary hours -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m Tuesday-Saturday -- and offering "pandemic-appropriate" activities.

Museum access will be limited to a single entrance, through the second-floor foyer of Dean B. Ellis Library. A maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in at one time and no groups of more than 10 will be admitted unless they call to reserve in advance. Visitors 10 and older must wear face coverings; children under 10 will have the option of decorating and wearing a complimentary paper mask and a special "pandemic-spacing" cap.

Admission is free. Call (870) 972-2074 or email museum@AState.edu for more information or to make group reservations; visit astate.edu/Museum or the Facebook page (facebook.com/ASU.Museum).

Arts Center classes

Artists and instructors of the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School are offering this fall, via Zoom, classes including the business of art, youth art, performing arts, painting, drawing and ceramics, and more. Deadline to register is 10 a.m. Sept. 3 -- visit tinyurl.com/y3ahmfve; Arts Center members get a 20% discount. Classes begin the week of Sept. 8.