Authorities ID man fatally shot by Cabot officer; man reportedly refused to drop shotgun during traffic stop

A 37-year-old man fatally shot by a Cabot police officer during a traffic stop reportedly exited his vehicle during the incident holding a shotgun and refused to drop it, according to a news release from state police.

Jeffrey Wratten had been the subject of a “be on the lookout” message to law enforcement after family expressed concern for his well being to authorities, the release states.

A Cabot police officer, not identified in the release, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle Wratten was driving around 12:40 p.m. Thursday near Old Mountain Springs Road and Arkansas 5, authorities said.

Wratten got out of the vehicle holding a shotgun, according to the release, and did not drop it after the officer told him to multiple times.

The officer shot Wratten, who was taken to a Little Rock hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the incident and turn over a case file to the Lonoke County prosecutor, who will determine if the use of force was lawful.

A spokesman confirmed Thursday the officer involved was on paid administrative leave, as is standard during use-of-force investigations. Sgt. Chris Reilly said Friday the department would not be name the officer until next week.