Shot by Cabot officer, man dies at LR hospital

A man who was shot by a Cabot police officer during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Reilly said an officer, who he did not identify, shot the 37-year-old man during a confrontation near Arkansas 5 and Old Mountain Springs Road about 1 p.m. He did not release any further information on the victim.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said state agents were sent to the scene and the agency will take the lead role in the investigation.

The man was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he died, Sadler said.

"At this time I cannot specify any specifics regarding the suspect until next-of-kin notification," Reilly said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, Reilly said.

Cabot police announced via social media that the intersection opened back up just after 4 p.m.