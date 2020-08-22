Fayetteville to open some playgrounds, restrooms

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK One of the playground areas Monday, August 6, 2018, at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday will go over the proposed master plan for Gulley Park. Suggested amenities include an activity hub for children, a splash pad and a dog park.

FAYETTEVILLE — Amenities at city parks previously closed because of the covid-19 pandemic will open Monday at specific city parks, according to a news release from the Parks and Recreation department.

Playgrounds at Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Walker Park, Kessler Mountain Park, Bryce Davis Park and Veterans Park will be open to visitors during normal park hours. In addition, some swings will be reinstalled at Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Walker Park and Bryce Davis Park.

Bathrooms will also be open to guests at Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Walker Park and Bryce Davis Park, according to the release. Restrooms will be available during league play and rental times only at sports complexes at Kessler Mountain, Gary Hampton, White River and Lewis fields.

Each of the playgrounds will be cleaned once a day, according to the release. Restrooms will be sanitized twice daily.

Visitors should still follow health and safety guidelines by wearing a mask, social distancing and following rules posted on park signs.