Little Rock officer shot, taken to hospital, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock police officer was shot late Saturday while working in the area of Doyle Springs Road, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital. No information about the officer's condition was immediately released.

Residents were asked to avoid the Doyle Springs Road area, which police described as an "active scene."

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for further updates.