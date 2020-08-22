Rogers-Lowell chamber pledges support for hate crime bill

ROGERS -- The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce assured Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, on Friday of its support for a hate-crime bill he's sponsoring.

Hendren spoke to at least 26 chamber members by video link at the group's government affairs committee meeting.

"Huge support from the business community is going to be critical," Hendren said.

He told the chamber the measure will come up the next time the Legislature gathers, whether in the regular session in January or in special session beforehand. The bill will be considered if lawmakers go to the Capitol for a special session related to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic or any other reason, he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson publicly supports the legislation and, as governor, is the one authorized to call special sessions under the state constitution. The measure has the support of state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The chamber is among a number of Northwest Arkansas groups such as the Northwest Arkansas Council that have pledged support. The senator can count on the chamber's continued support, Jon Moran told Hendren on Friday. Moran is the chamber's senior vice president of government affairs.

Arkansas is one of the three states without a hate crime law. The bill would impose up to 20% additional jail time or fines for victimizing someone because of factors such as sex, religion, gender identity, disability or military service. Prosecutors could only seek the enhanced penalties if they can prove the victim's attributes were a substantial factor in the crime being committed.

"We need to say clearly that Arkansas will not tolerate violence against anyone because of their race, their religion or because of who they are," Hutchinson said at a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Opposition in past, unsuccessful attempts to pass a hate crime law centered on the inclusion of sexual orientation in the measure.

"Unfortunately, this law creates more inequality by favoring special categories of people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and other characteristics," Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council, said after the governor's remarks Wednesday. His organization opposes the measure, he said.

The latest proposal is sponsored by 17 Democrats and five Republicans in the majority-GOP Legislature. Hendren told the chamber group he spoke with the Republican caucus earlier Friday and support there is "beginning to grow."

In other matters, Hendren expects efforts to amend the governor's emergency powers act based on experience with the covid-19 pandemic. The governor declared an emergency situation in March. It is still in effect because of extensions, granting him authority to act in ways that would usually require legislative approval.

The emergency powers act was expected to apply to sudden events such as storms or floods, Hendren said. A crisis persisting for months was not expected, so provisions such as calling the Legislature into session after 60 or 90 days could draw support from lawmakers, he said.