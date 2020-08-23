2 storms on track for Gulf double hit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Two tropical storms advanced Saturday across the Caribbean as potentially unusual threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast, one dumping rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands while the other was pushing through the gap between Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco were both projected to approach Louisiana at or close to hurricane force just two days apart next week.

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

The last time two storms made landfall in the United States within 24 hours of each other was in 1933, Klotzbach said.

The projected tracks from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday afternoon pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf on Tuesday, with Marco hitting Louisiana and Laura making landfall in the same general area a little less than a day later. But there was uncertainty over that time span, and forecasts have varied greatly so far for the two storms.

"We are in unprecedented times," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with covid-19."

He urged residents to prepare for the storms and, if possible, find places to evacuate that are not public shelters.

A hurricane watch was issued for Intracoastal City, La., eastward to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Laura flung rain across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Saturday and was expected to drench the Dominican Republic, Haiti and parts of Cuba through today on its westward course.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and warned that flooding could be worse than what Tropical Storm Isaias unleashed three weeks ago because the ground is now saturated. The storm knocked down trees in the island's southern region, and left more than 200,000 customers without power and more than 10,000 without water across the U.S. territory.

"No one should be out on the streets," she said.

Officials said they were most concerned about the thousands of people in Puerto Rico who still have been living under blue tarps since 2017's Hurricane Maria and the hundreds of families living along the island's southern coast in homes damaged by a string of strong earthquakes this year.

As the storm approached Hispaniola, crews in the Dominican Republic began evacuating dozens of families in flood-prone areas.

Marco, meanwhile, was strengthening. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was expected to become a hurricane later Saturday.

Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, governor of Mexico's Quintana Roo state, celebrated that Marco's changed trajectory spared his state's beaches, including those in Cancun, the country's top tourist destination.

The National Hurricane Center said it expected the storms to stay far enough apart to prevent direct interaction as the region faces the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is forecast to be unusually active.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOxTaqKWU3k]

Both storms were expected to deliver 3 to 6 inches of rain to areas they were passing over or near, threatening widespread flooding across a vast region.

"A lot of people are going to be impacted by rainfall and storm surge in the Gulf of Mexico," said Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service. "Since you simply don't know, you really need to make precautions."

It seems fitting for such an unusual twin threat to arrive in 2020, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

"Of course, we have to have two simultaneously land-falling hurricanes," McNoldy said. "It's best not to ask what's next."

Information for this article was contributed by Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press.

A car sits in flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Laura in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Laura began flinging rain across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Saturday morning and was expected to drench the Dominican Republic, Haiti and parts of Cuba during the day on its westward course. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry gives an update on Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura from the Office of Emergency Management in League City, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The track for Tropical Storm Marco is expected to push further east before making landfall Monday afternoon or Tuesday.( Jennifer Reynold)/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A resident stands on the porch of his home flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Laura in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Laura began flinging rain across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Saturday morning and was expected to drench the Dominican Republic, Haiti and parts of Cuba during the day on its westward course. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)