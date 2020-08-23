Red Devils switch to dual quarterback system

Atkins junior Zach Berkemeyer prepares to throw a pass at practice Aug. 13. First-year head coach Matt Porter said Berkemeyer has a good arm and manages the game well. (River Valley & Ozark Edition / Sam Pierce )

BY SAM PIERCE

Staff Writer

The Atkins Red Devils will be switching to a two-quarterback system this fall after relying on two-year starter and all-state quarterback Eli Roberson, who threw for 3,300 yards and 45 touchdowns last season.

Juniors Reese Bixler and Zach Berkemeyer each bring a different package to the table. First-year head coach Matt Porter said Bixler has a lot of speed and is a dual threat, while Berkemeyer is the more prototypical quarterback with a good arm, and “he manages the game well,” Porter said.

Porter has been with the team for the past six years, serving as defensive coordinator for the past two, and he replaces former head coach Tommy Cody, who retired.

“This fall will be the first snap Zach has ever taken at quarterback, but Reese has played quarterback at the junior high level but never in a varsity football game,” Porter said.

Last season, Atkins finished runner-up in the 3A-4 Conference after losing to the eventual conference champions in Week 9. Returning this year is senior Kreed Stubbs, who led the team with 1,400 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago.

“He is our fastest guy,” Porter said. “He broke just about every school record for receiving, and he loves catching the deep ball.”

Senior Trenton Casto had 700 yards and 9 touchdowns a year ago, and Porter said Casto is the general on the field, and he is very knowledgeable and “understands what we are trying to accomplish.”

“He is unlike any other kid,” Porter said. “He is a coach on the field and gets what we are trying to do.”

Senior running back Donovan Nooner started last year but got hurt in the second week against Dover on the first play of the game. He missed about six weeks after suffering a serious knee bruise and was never 100 percent, Porter said.

“I don’t think he fully recovered from it last year, but he looks like he is back to full speed and probably a touch faster and quicker than he has ever been,” Porter said.

Junior Wyatt Coffman will start at fullback, and the coach said Coffman runs low to the ground and can turn out 4 or 5 yards at a time and occasionally break for a 15-yard gain. However, this will be the first time he has started on offense, but he started on defense last year.

Seniors Josh Carpenter and Brayden May return on the offensive line after starting all 12 games a year ago. Porter said he believes the offensive line is in a good spot and ready to take it a step forward.

“We really aired it out last year, and that’s because we had an unbelievable quarterback and receiving core,” Porter said, “but I believe our offensive line this year is strong enough to run the ball and be successful.”

Austin Dobbs will be the new offensive line coach for Atkins. Porter said Dobbs is an alumnus of Atkins and played college football. He said Dobbs brings a lot to the table and gives the Red Devils the mentality needed to run the ball.

Defensively, senior Michael Dunagan led the team with 8 interceptions, and senior Beau Cody, who also starts on offense, led the team in tackles for loss. Other key standouts include linebackers Michael Givens and Wyatt Coffman.

Jeff Haralson will replace Porter as the new defensive coordinator. He and Porter have worked together for the past two years, and Haralson is also the head baseball coach.

“He is more of a standard 4-3 person, so the language is different, but our guys understand the technique and where they are supposed to be,” Porter said. “We may be a touch faster on the defensive side as well.

“I trust Jeff. It was a pretty easy choice for me.”

The team’s goal for the year is to win the Rivals Cup against Dover and compete for a conference championship, the coach said.

“We want to go out each Friday night and give our best effort and put ourselves into a position to play for a conference championship,” Porter said.