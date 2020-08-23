Thunder find fight as Rockets back down in OT

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul, right, tangles with Houston Rockets' Jeff Green during the third quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

"We just wanted to fight," Paul said. "We know how tough it is coming back down 3-0. We wanted to fight tonight, and I think that's what we did."

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime -- the first time he's fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two three-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

"The biggest message I wanted to give the guys was play aggressive and attack," Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said. "I thought Dennis set a great tone for that early in the game, and you know what? I'm going to trust those guys."

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a three-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Harden was disappointed that the Rockets missed a chance to for a third win.

"We definitely let one get away," he said. "Especially in that last minute and I think, throughout the course of the game we just made too many mental mistakes and gave them an opportunity to score and it's that simple."

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari with 20.

Paul made a basket to pull the Thunder within three, and House stepped out of bounds to give the Thunder the ball back. A layup by Steven Adams cut it to 102-101 with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth.

Paul got tangled up with Harden before the ball was thrown inbounds. Harden made a free throw, but Houston turned it over.

Gilgeous-Alexander put Oklahoma City up 104-103 with a three-pointer from the corner on an assist by Paul with 14.3 seconds left.

"Once I got by, the pass was easy," Paul said. "Shai had the hard part in knocking down the shot, and that was a big shot for us."

House made a three throw to tie, but missed the second. Paul's reverse layup rolled across the rim and out to send it to overtime.

Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

Houston Coach Mike D'Antoni told his team after the game to correct its mistakes and move on quickly from this one.

"They executed, and some things just messed up a little bit for us," he said. "So I just told them you don't get too high or get to the low, it's one game."

LAKERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 108

LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in a Western Conference first-round series over Portland.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Portland was down three with about 9 1/2 minutes left, but Davis started scoring from everywhere, turning lob passes into dunks or stepping outside for jumpers.

The Lakers' defense handled the rest, limiting the Blazers to three field goals over more than seven minutes as they pushed the lead to 109-98 with a little more than two minutes to go.

HEAT 124, PACERS 115

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Miami held off a rally to beat Indiana to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

Dragic spun through the Pacers and made a layup as time expired in the second quarter to put the Heat up 74-56.

Indiana opened the second half with a 12-2 run to trim Miami's lead to eight, then cut it to two points three times in the fourth quarter before the Heat prevailed.

BUCKS 121, MAGIC 107

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, and Milwaukee beat Orlando for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

