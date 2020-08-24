Marco heads to U.S. as hurricane

Mike Bartholemey places extra blocks under his shrimp boat Sunday in Empire, La., out of concern for strong winds from the approaching Hurricane Marco. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday on a path toward the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Laura killed at least seven people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Laura was headed over Cuba before its path is likely to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a potential hurricane. It appeared the storms would avoid being hurricanes simultaneously -- something that researchers say has never happened in the Gulf of Mexico at least since records began being kept in 1900.

The National Hurricane Center said Marco was about 240 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon and heading north-northwest at 13 mph, packing winds of 75 mph. The center warned of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOAu62DrOnM]

Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports that a 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic. Haiti's prime minister said at least four other people had died during the storm, and in the Dominican Republic relatives told reporters that a woman and her young son had died after a wall collapsed on them.

Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in the Dominican Republic as both countries on the island of Hispaniola suffered heavy flooding.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

Laura was centered about 50 miles off the eastern tip of Cuba, and its maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 60 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

It was forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or today.

Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels were warned to be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider changing their plans starting Sunday.

New warnings were added Sunday morning -- including a storm surge warning from Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs, Miss., and a hurricane warning from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A storm surge of up to 6 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Friday, asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration.

People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies.

The hurricane center said the two storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Freida Frisaro and Janet McConnaughey of The Associated Press.

Locals watch as the bodies of two women lie on the ground after drowning in the Tet Dlo river during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Women walk in a flooded street during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Locals stand on the banks of the Tet Dlo river during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Residents look for salvage items next to the Tet Dlo river after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

People cross a flooded street during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Tropical Storm Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Street vendors wade a flooded street during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast at or close to hurricane force as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

People line up to enter retail chain Costco to buy provisions in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Marco, expected to make landfall on the Southern Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

