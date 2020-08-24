Pine Bluff shooting leaves 7 people wounded

Police lights
Seven people, several vehicles and two businesses were struck by gunfire early Sunday morning in Pine Bluff, police reported.
The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 2901 W. 28th Ave., about 1.7 miles northeast of the U.S. 79 exit off Interstate 530, according to a news release.
No fatalities were reported, but the conditions of the seven people are unknown, police said.
The businesses struck by gunfire were a Citgo gas station and a Wendy's restaurant.
A witness said there was a large crowd at the gas station parking lot, according to police.
The witness reported a lot of yelling, followed by gunshots.
