Pine Bluff shooting leaves 7 people wounded

Seven people, several vehicles and two businesses were struck by gunfire early Sunday morning in Pine Bluff, police reported.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 2901 W. 28th Ave., about 1.7 miles northeast of the U.S. 79 exit off Interstate 530, according to a news release.

No fatalities were reported, but the conditions of the seven people are unknown, police said.

The businesses struck by gunfire were a Citgo gas station and a Wendy's restaurant.

A witness said there was a large crowd at the gas station parking lot, according to police.

The witness reported a lot of yelling, followed by gunshots.