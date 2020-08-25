Sections
Super Quiz: Coronavirus 2019

by Talen Fox | Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. In which country was the disease first identified?

  2. The three basic symptoms are, shortness of breath, cough and --------.

  3. Because cases were reported in over 200 countries, it was named a ----------.

  4. Transmission has been recorded across all six WHO regions. What is WHO?

  5. Which organs are most affected by the disease?

  6. Inhibiting new infections to reduce the number of cases is known as "flattening the --------."

  7. The European CDC says one person generally infects two to three others. What is the European CDC?

  8. The virus looks similar to the solar corona, hence the name "corona," meaning ----------.

  9. The 2003 virus was named SARS. For what do the letters stand?

Answers:

  1. China

  2. Fever

  3. Pandemic

  4. World Health Organization

  5. Lungs

  6. Curve

  7. Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

  8. Crown

  9. Severe acute respiratory syndrome

