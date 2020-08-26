State police: Driver dies after crashing into Pike County home

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Nashville man died after he crashed his vehicle into a Pike County house on Tuesday, state police said.
Larry Stone, 53, was driving a 1999 Ford north on Arkansas 27 in Murfreesboro shortly before 11:30 a.m., a preliminary report states. His vehicle traveled off the road before striking a fence and a house, according to the report..
Troopers said Stone’s vehicle came to a rest at 1571 Arkansas 27. Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.
At least 399 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.