State police: Driver dies after crashing into Pike County home

A Nashville man died after he crashed his vehicle into a Pike County house on Tuesday, state police said.

Larry Stone, 53, was driving a 1999 Ford north on Arkansas 27 in Murfreesboro shortly before 11:30 a.m., a preliminary report states. His vehicle traveled off the road before striking a fence and a house, according to the report..

Troopers said Stone’s vehicle came to a rest at 1571 Arkansas 27. Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 399 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.