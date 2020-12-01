Face-to-face instruction to resume at North Little Rock schools

​​​​​Face-to-face instruction for students at North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence will resume Wednesday after school officials said data has deemed it safe to return.

Students at North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence will return to on-site instruction on Wednesday and Thursday, while continuing with Virtual Learning Fridays on Dec. 4.

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski announced the decision in a news release Tuesday afternoon, saying their covid-19 numbers have remained low across the district for positive cases and students and staff in quarantine.

“The decision to return to school was made after many of our staff members and students who were previously identified as close contacts were cleared to safely return to campus after the 14-day quarantine period,” he said. “Again, we are confident to send our high school students back into their classrooms while continuing to practice the recommendations of the Arkansas Department of Health and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.”

North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence began remote learning on Nov. 19 in an effort to protect the health and safety of their students and staff.

“As this remains to be an evolving situation, we appreciate the support and assistance as we strive to focus on providing high quality instruction for all of our students,” Pilewski said.