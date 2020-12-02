Rogers approves multifamily project, rezoning

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a multifamily project and a rezoning to allow another.

Plans for 28th Street Townhomes show two, two-story buildings totalling about 9,600-square-feet each. Each building is to have six units for a total of 12 townhome units on 1 acre off of North 28th Street.

The commission also approved a request by Cottonwood Multifamily to rezone about 8 acres west of South Eighth Street and north of West Banz Road from agricultural to residential multifamily, allowing 10 units per acre. Preliminary plans for the project show two-story townhomes with five units per building.

A request to allow the construction of a 119-lot subdivision on about 43 acres north of the intersection of West Pleasant Grove Road and South First Street in the south part of the city also got the green light.

Commissioners tabled four items that required public hearings because the city made an error in notifying people of the public hearings, said Eriks Zvers, commission chairman. The commission heard the items and allowed members of the public to voice their approval or opposition but did not vote on the items and will re-conduct the public hearings and vote at its next meeting. The staff was unable to meet the requirements because of staff illness, according to John McCurdy, community development director.

The tabled items included a request by Kum & Go for a permit to allow a convenience store with gas sales at the southwest corner of West Pleasant Grove Road and South Pinnacle Hills Parkway. A request by 1st Street Station to rezone about 27 acres at the northwest corner of South First Street and West New Hope Road from the heavy industrial zoning district to the neighborhood commercial, open display commercial and light industrial zoning districts will also wait.

The commission also tabled a request by Promenade Commons to rezone about 1.3 acres at the northwest corner of South Promenade Boulevard and West Oak Street from neighborhood commercial to residential multifamily, allowing 28 units per acre. Promenade Commons is an apartment complex under construction, and the rezoning will allow for the second phase of the project, said Nate Bachelor, a representative for the project.

A request by Dixieland Apartments to rezone about 12 acres at 2002 South Dixieland Road from neighborhood commercial to the neighborhood commercial zoning district with a preliminary plan for new apartments was also tabled.

The commission approved all items unanimously and held its meeting online in light of the covid-19 pandemic. The nine-member commission has an open seat because commissioner Tony Noblin moved out of the city, McCurdy said.