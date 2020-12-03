Four men arrested in Bryant shooting

Officers with the Bryant Police Department have arrested four men in connection with a Tuesday shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene at Katrina Drive, about 3 miles south of Interstate 30 in Bryant, after receiving a call about shots fired. They found shell casings throughout the street, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers arrested Jacob Neel, 19, and charged him with aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence.

Jaylon Brent, 19, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree terroristic act, two counts of theft of property and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Officers reported that a third man, Jaylin Buckingham, turned himself in at the Bryant Police Department on Wednesday night after warrants were issued for his arrest. Buckingham was charged with aggravated robbery, terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

The Bryant Police Department put out a Facebook post Thursday asking for help locating the fourth suspect, John Long. Long later turned himself in at the Police Department and was in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.