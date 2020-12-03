BASKETBALL

James agrees to extension

LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. James' agency, Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal Wednesday during the first week of training camp for the NBA champions. The Lakers are still finalizing their new contract with Anthony Davis, who is also represented by Klutch CEO Rich Paul. The Los Angeles Times reported James' extension is a two-year, $85 million deal through the 2022-23 season. The four-time NBA champion is getting the maximum deal to extend his tenure in Los Angeles, where he moved two seasons ago after his second stint with his hometown Cavaliers. James' previous contract ran only through the upcoming season with a player option for 2021-22, allowing the third-leading scorer in league history to become a free agent next summer if he chose.

48 NBA players test positive

The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for covid-19 since testing resumed last week. The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive. Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union in accordance with CDC guidance.

BASEBALL

Royals make several deals

The Kansas City Royals agreed to one-year deals with outfielders Jorge Soler and Franchy Cordero, first baseman Hunter Dozier, and right-handers Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis on Wednesday as they brought arbitration-eligible players under contract during a busy week of roster management. The Royals also cut third baseman Maikel Franco, failing to offer a contract to a player who would have been due a substantial salary increase after hitting .278 with 8 home runs and 38 RBI while playing on a $2.95 million deal last season. The only remaining arbitration-eligible players are two big ones: shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and No. 1 starter Brad Keller, who was 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA in nine starts last season. The 28-year-old Soler agreed to an $8.05 million contract that includes up to $250,000 in incentives.

A's Olson getting $5M

Slugging first baseman Matt Olson reached agreement Wednesday on a $5 million guaranteed contract for the 2021 season, avoiding salary arbitration. The deal includes award bonuses. Olson, 26, batted .195 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI playing all 60 games for the AL West champion A's in 2020. Olson was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned $223,519 in prorated pay last season from a $603,500 salary.

Mets give Matz $5.1M

The New York Mets agreed to a $5.1 million, one-year deal with left-hander Steven Matz and finalized its $15.5 million, two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May. Relief pitcher Chasen Shreve became a free agent when the Mets declined to offer him a 2021 contract by Wednesday night's deadline. Matz, a 29-year-old left-hander, had the poorest of his six seasons, going 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA while earning $1,851,852 in prorated pay from a $5 million salary.

Aguilar remains with Marlins

First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, a deal reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Aguilar rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with 8 home runs and 34 RBI this year, his first season with the Marlins.

Angels trade for SS Iglesias

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran shortstop Jose Iglesias from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for minor league right-handers Garrett Stallings and Jean Pinto. The clubs announced the deal Wednesday. Iglesias batted .373 with 3 home runs and 17 RBI in 39 games with the Orioles last season. He struggled with injuries, but posted the highest average in the majors among players with at least 100 plate appearances.

Schwarber, Almora released

Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. became free agents Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs declined to offer contracts to two key players from their 2016 World Series championship. While Schwarber, Almora, slugger Jose Martinez and pitcher Ryan Tepera were non-tendered, the Cubs offered 2021 contracts to infielders Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, catchers Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini, and outfielder Ian Happ.

Twins, Duffey reach deal

The Minnesota Twins agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized. Duffey, who turns 30 on Dec. 27, had a career-best 1.88 ERA in 24 innings this year with 13 hits allowed and 31 strikeouts. Over the last two years, the right-hander has been a key late-game cog in Minnesota's bullpen, logging a 2.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings with 57 hits allowed.

Braves let go of Duvall

Power-hitting outfielder Adam Duvall is a free agent after the Atlanta Braves declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season. The 32-year-old Duvall became an important piece in the Braves lineup over the past two years and hit 16 home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. Duvall has 113 career home runs and was an All-Star in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds when he hit a career-high 33 home runs.

FOOTBALL

Southern Miss hires Hall

Southern Miss has hired Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its new head football coach. Athletic Director Jeremy McClain announced the hiring on Wednesday. He replaces Jay Hopson, who resigned after the Golden Eagles lost the opener to South Alabama. Hall spent the past two seasons at Tulane after stints as an assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Memphis, among others.

Broncos QBs return, fined

Drew Lock and backup Brett Rypien returned to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday afternoon, but veteran practice squad QB Blake Bortles was isolated in case the Broncos run into another quarterback quandary this season. The trio served what was essentially a one-game banishment for not wearing their masks last week around QB Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for covid-19 on Thanksgiving. Coach Vic Fangio, who fined his QBs this week for violating covid-19 rules, called out his quarterbacks after the game for putting the team and league in a precarious position.

Michigan-Maryland called off

Michigan's football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday. Michigan said the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after Coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive covid-19 tests.

MOTOR SPORTS

Grosjean out of hospital

Formual One driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the Bahrain Defence Hospital on Wednesday but will remain in the country to receive private treatment for his burns. The French driver's car exploded into a fireball after crashing on the first lap and slicing through a metal barrier along the track Sunday. Grosjean was trapped inside the Haas car's flaming wreckage but escaped. Grosjean, 34, was estimated to be inside the fiery vehicle for nearly 30 seconds but was lucid enough to figure a way out. Grosjean said he's determined to participate in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 13 in what could be his last in an F1 car.

Daytona to limit seating

The Daytona 500 will have limited spectators for NASCAR's season-opening race Feb. 14. Daytona International Speedway did not specify Wednesday how many spectators will be admitted into "The Great American Race." Daytona said it will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the race. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be re-seated in new locations. The re-seating process is expected to be complete by early January.