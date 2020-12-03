HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Russellville hires new coach

Russellville hired David Wheeler as its new head coach Wednesday night at a special school board meeting.

Wheeler was Russellville's defensive coordinator in 2016 under Billy Dawson when the Cyclones won the Class 6A state championship.

After leaving Russellville, Wheeler worked at Fayetteville for two seasons (2017, 2018), Bentonville West in 2019 and was at Rogers this season.

Wheeler also has worked at the collegiate level, including stops at Ole Miss, the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Western Illinois, Southwest Baptist, West Georgia and Hutchinson Community College.

Wheeler replaces Jeff Weaver, who spent three seasons at Russellville. The Cyclones finished 1-10 in 2020.

-- Jeremy Muck