Arkansas-Alabama football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ home football game against No. 1 Alabama has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12.

The teams were originally scheduled to play Dec. 5, but the game was postponed to allow Alabama to make up a postponed game against LSU. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The kickoff time and TV designation for the Arkansas-Alabama game will be announced after games are played this weekend.

If Alabama clinches the SEC West with a victory at LSU on Saturday, the only playable date for the Crimson Tide’s game at Arkansas would be Dec. 12. The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The Dec. 12 date would be the Razorbacks’ latest on-campus home game and latest regular-season game in program history. Arkansas played Texas on Dec. 6, 1969, in Fayetteville, and Texas A&M on Dec. 6, 1975, in Little Rock.

Arkansas' men's basketball team has a scheduled home game against Central Arkansas on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. According to HogStats.com, it is the first time the football and basketball teams will play in Fayetteville on the same date since Dec. 2, 1978.