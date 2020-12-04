Sections
Hutchinson names Game and Fish Commission pick

by John Moritz | Today at 12:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sign in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday tapped Fort Smith businessman Bennie Westphal to serve on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, filling a vacancy on the commission created by the death of commissioner Joe Morgan last month.

Westphal is the chief executive officer of the Westphal Group, a real estate development company with involvements in oil and gas investments and insurance sales, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“Bennie Westphal brings to this position a love of the outdoors and years of experience as a businessman and community leader,” Hutchinson said in a statement announcing the pick. “I have known Bennie for over 30 years, and I have full confidence in his commitment to conservation and to serving the public in this key position.”

Morgan, an automotive dealer and duck-hunting advocate, died on Nov. 21 after five years of service on the commission. Morgan was Hutchinson's first appointment to the eight-member commission.

