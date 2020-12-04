New coach, old destination for Greenwood

Chris Young (right) is in his first year as Greenwood’s head coach, but the Bulldogs have reached the state championship game for the fifth time in six years. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

It's state championship week and the Greenwood Bulldogs are a part of it for the fifth time in six years.

"It's business as usual," said Chris Young, who is in his first year as the Bulldogs' coach after taking over for Rick Jones in February. "We'll load up the buses on Saturday and be ready to play."

The Bulldogs will meet 6A-West Conference member Lake Hamilton in the Class 6A state championship game at 6:40 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Greenwood won the first meeting against the Wolves 38-28 on Nov. 6 at Wolf Stadium in Pearcy to clinch the 6A-West Conference championship.

Despite being a head coach for the first time, Young's presence has been steady for the Bulldogs, who won eight state titles under Jones, now a senior analyst at Missouri.

"It starts with the seniors," Young said. "They've done a great job as far as leadership goes.

"I'm excited for our guys."

Greenwood (13-0) has played for 13 consecutive weeks even with the coronavirus pandemic affecting several teams' schedules in 2020. The Bulldogs defeated Class 7A schools Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West in games that were scheduled in less than a week's time thanks to covid-19 cancellations by Fort Smith Northside and Little Rock Parkview.

Young said the Bulldogs are fortunate to be able to be healthy and covid-free as they've entered the first week of December.

"We've been grateful," Young said. "We're not taking anything for granted. We've done our part by spreading out and social distancing.

"There's no book for this. You learn as you go."

In playoff games against West Memphis, Mountain Home and Marion, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 155-27. They allowed 187 yards last Friday in a 51-7 victory over Marion.

Young credited defensive coordinator Jason Gill for his work with the Bulldogs' defense.

"They work their tails off," Young said. "It starts on Saturday morning, all weekend long, to get the best plan possible.

"The last couple of weeks, we have played well on defense. But it's going to be a different challenge against Lake Hamilton."

Offensively, Greenwood turned to senior L.D. Richmond at quarterback this season.

Richmond has been solid for the Bulldogs, throwing for 28 touchdown passes in 2020.

"He's played outstanding," Young said. "He makes plays with his arm and his feet. He takes care of the football."

Greenwood is looking to win its 10th state championship in school history. Only Little Rock Central (32) and Pine Bluff (22) have won double-digit titles in the state.

For Young, he hopes the Bulldogs can earn a second victory over the Wolves this season, which will result in bringing another state title back to Sebastian County.

"We have to get off to a good start," Young said. "If we can get up on them, they may make chances to some things they don't want to do."