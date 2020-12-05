MEMPHIS 85, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68

The University of Central Arkansas held a two-point lead at the half, but the Bears could not slow down Memphis in the final 20 minutes at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Ryan Bergersen led the Bears (0-1) with 22 points on the strength of 8-of-14 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and made five steals. Jaxson Baker added 11 points for the Bears.

UCA led 42-40 at the half and 50-44 two minutes into the second half. Memphis scored the next 15 points to take control of the contest.

Landers Nolly II scored a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (3-2), while D.J. Jeffries had 15 and Lester Quinones added 14.

UCA hit 12 of 27 (44.4) first-half shots but finished only 23 of 59 (39.0%) overall. Memphis was 15 of 33 (45.5%) in the second half and finished 28 of 67 (41.8%).

The Bears held a 39-36 advantage on the boards but were guilty of 30 turnovers. Memphis held a 40-13 advantage on bench points.

ARKANSAS STATE 115,

CROWLEY'S RIDGE 49

Norchad Omier and Keyon Wesley were a combined 17 of 20 from the floor as Arkansas State University routed Crowley's Ridge at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro for the Red Wolves' first victory of the season.

Omier led the Red Wolves (1-3) with 21 points, hitting 8 of 9 shots from the floor and 5 of 8 free throws. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Wesley knocked down 9 of 11 shots and hit both of his free throws to finish with 20 points.

Arkansas State led 57-23 at the half.

Crowley's Ridge hit only 15 of 57 (26.3%) of its shots and was outrebounded 46-22. Arkansas State was 46-of-72 (63.9%) shooting.

Lazar Grbovic came off the bench to add 17 points and three steals for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields added 13 points.

Braeden Williams paced Crowley's Ridge (0-1) with nine points.