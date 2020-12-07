Sections
McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UALR, dies at 63

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 11:43 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE PHOTO -- Students make their way across campus in November 2017 after a morning rain shower at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Steve McClellan, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the past four years, has died.

McClellan's passing was unexpected. He died Saturday of a heart attack.

McClellan, who was 63, worked in the university's financial offices for the better part of the last 13 years, but for a three-year period in which he worked as chief financial officer at his alma mater, Delta State University in Mississippi. He'd been vice chancellor for finance and administration at UALR since 2016. He was hired by former university Chancellor Andrew Rogerson, who began his three-year tenure as chancellor at that time.

Current UALR Chancellor Christina Drale informed the campus community of McClellan's death Sunday evening.

"Having worked closely with Steve these last fifteen months, I know that he shared my optimism for a bright future at UA Little Rock," Drale wrote in the announcement. "He was dedicated to helping us find ways to build a better budget and to make other institutional improvements wherever possible."

