A road trip!

My niece is having a baby in January, so I am going to be a Great Aunt for the first time (although I think I have been a pretty great Aunt to my two nieces, LOL). In honor of that, I had to go to Texas to participate in a drive-by baby shower.

I did more than drive by--I drove down and stayed with my sister for a few days. It was a nice change of scenery and a great opportunity to spend time with family. We did social distance, and it is so hard not to hug, but safer that way. I wore a mask a great deal of the time. My other niece is a swim coach and now manages a state-of-the-art new pool facility.

I did not feel it was prudent for me to attend a swim meet, but I did go early in the morning to see the empty facility.



The shower was on Saturday and we had excellent weather.



It did start to get nippy as we finished and did the present opening outside,

but we all put on coats. For the shower, some people just drove up and dropped off their gift curb-side

and were handed their goodies to go,

while others parked and got out and visited for a bit.

Everyone was masked the whole time, and no one hugged or got overly close. The theme was travel, since my niece and her husband love to travel. She got some lovely gifts. It is amazing at some of the new technology that they have for babies now. Pillows to keep their heads from getting flat, zippered sheets, and magnetic clothing!



I was up and on the road early on Sunday and it was a quick trip home. Fun to listen to audio books and drive again. I got home in time to finish up some outside decorating. I was so glad I had the opportunity to be there in person to celebrate. I can't wait to meet my new great nephew!