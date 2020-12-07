South Carolina returns to winning ways

AMES, Iowa -- Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina got back into a groove with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Cooke shot 4 of 6 from three-point range to help South Carolina finish 13 of 26 from behind the arc.

"That's what offensive flow is," Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley said. "The ball should find who should shoot it. Any team that is in rhythm, it's a high possibility they're going to make shots."

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each for South Carolina while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

"Basketball is a make-shot, miss-shot game," Cyclones Coach Bill Fennelly said. "And when you shoot it like (South Carolina) did and we shoot it how we shot it, you've got no chance."

South Carolina held a 44-30 lead at halftime and made nine of its first 13 shots in the third quarter to put the game away.

Unlike the last game when the Gamecocks struggled offensively, they jumped to a 10-0 lead in the opening moments, with Boston and Beal each contributing 5 points.

"We've had more focus in practice the last couple days, and rightfully so," Staley said. "They just embraced it."

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Haley Jones scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 83-50 victory over Washington at the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. The Pac-12 home opener for Stanford was shifted from Palo Alto, Calif., due to Santa Clara County's ban on sporting events and practices for three weeks. Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer improved to 1,097-253 and is two victories shy of passing Pat Summitt (1,098) as the winningest coach in women's college basketball history. ... Dana Evans scored 26 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to an 85-67 victory over visiting Tennessee-Martin. The Cardinals (4-0) used an 18-3 run over the final 6:58 of the first half to take a 40-27 halftime lead and break away from a solid Skyhawks squad playing their first game of the season. Evans, a preseason All-American, scored 10 of her points during that spurt. ... Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Cate Reese added 25, helping No. 7 Arizona outlast Southern California 78-77. McDonald and Reese keyed a 22-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter and Arizona (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) stretched the lead to 77-72 late. USC's Madison Campbell hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to pull the Trojans (1-2, 0-2) within two. ... Raina Perez scored 17 points and No. 8 North Carolina State looked primed for a big jump in the national rankings by routing Coastal Carolina 98-46 in Raleigh, N.C. N.C. State (4-0), which has won its first four games for 10 consecutive seasons, took over with its defense for a dominating 32-4 second-quarter advantage. After the first quarter, Coastal Carolina (1-1) was held to 15 points across the next 25-minute stretch. ... Lindsey Corsaro scored 14 points and made 3 three-pointers in the final 3:11 to help No. 9 UCLA rebound from its first loss of the season with a 63-59 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. Charisman Osborne also had 14 and Michaela Onyenwere added 10 points for the Bruins (2-1, 1-1), who led by 17 points early in the second quarter but fell behind by two early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback. Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1). ... Erin Boley and Te-Hina Paopao each scored 17 points as No. 10 Oregon defeated Utah 85-43 in Eugene, Ore. Boley added five rebounds and three assists while Paopao had a team-high four assists for the Ducks (4-0). ... Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and No. 11 Kentucky rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 13 Indiana 72-68 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky needed them all as Grace Berger kept answering for Indiana (2-1), scoring all 14 Hoosier points in the fourth quarter. Berger, who finished with 22 points, also scored as time ran out in the third quarter for a 54-44 lead. Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana. ... Myah Selland scored 11 of her 18 points beginning in the final 20 seconds of regulation and assisted on Lindsey Theuninck's three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime to lift South Dakota State over No. 18 Gonzaga 75-72 in Brookings, S.D. Selland had a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining to force the overtime, tying it at 64. She had another three-point play that put the Jackrabbits (3-0) up by one in the middle of OT and a three-pointer that was good for a 72-70 lead with 28 seconds left before setting up the winner. Jill Townsend led Gonzaga (1-2) with a career-high 29 points, came up short on a half-court heave at the buzzer. ... Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter and No. 19 Ohio State cruised to a 96-63 win over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio. Dorka Juhasz added 18 points and Madison Greene 17 for the Buckeyes (3-0), who went 10 of 25 from three-point range and shot 58%. ... Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and No. 22 Syracuse turned back visiting Penn State 82-72. The Orange (3-0) trailed by 14 midway through the second quarter but closed the half with a 15-0 run. Tova Sabel led Penn State (3-1) with 15 points. ... Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 24 Michigan rolled to a 82-59 win over Wright State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney)

South Carolina guard Eniya Russell, right, drives the ball inside as Iowa State forward Morgan Kane, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney)