Former Philander Smith College president hired as Arkansas State University-Newport chancellor

Former Philander Smith President Johnny M. Moore is shown in this 2012 file photo.

A former Philander Smith College president will be the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport, the college announced Tuesday.

Johnny M. Moore, president of Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, W. Va., will start his new job Feb. 8.

Moore, originally from Old Washington, Ark., served as Philander Smith’s president from 2012 until 2014.

Moore replaces Sandra Massey, who is retiring. Massey has been chancellor since 2013.

ASU-Newport enrolls more than 2,000 students each year. That includes high school students and prison inmates under a federal Second Chance Pell pilot program that allows prison inmates to access Pell grants for low-income students.