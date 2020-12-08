Voting chief rips Michigan protest

Bipartisan leaders have warned that President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud are endangering election officials' lives. Multiple officials have reported being threatened and harassed over the election results in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Vermont, Kentucky, Minnesota and Colorado.

On Saturday, a crowd of protesters carrying American flags and guns rallied in front of the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. About two dozen protesters chanted "Stop the Steal" and accused Benson, a Democrat and Michigan's chief election officer, of ignoring widespread voter fraud -- an echo of Trump's continued claims.

"She's decided to completely ignore all of the credible, fraudulent evidence that has been continually pointed out," demonstrator Genevieve Peters said of Benson, as she live-streamed the protest on Facebook. "We're out here in front of the secretary of state's house and we want her to know we will continue to be here."

Although the group dispersed with no arrests when police responded, Michigan state officials accused the group of "terrorizing" Benson's family.

"They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting 'you're murderers' within earshot of her child's bedroom," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, both Democrats, said in a joint statement on Sunday. "This mob-like behavior is an affront to basic morality and decency."

Benson also tied the Saturday protest to ongoing efforts by Trump's supporters to contest the election since polls closed on Election Day. On Nov. 4, election challengers shouted "Stop the count" inside a Detroit vote counting center. About two weeks later, GOP appointees on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify election results in the Detroit area, but later reversed course and formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Benson is far from the only elected official who has been targeted this year by protesters at their residences.

People displeased with the coronavirus restrictions put in place by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, gathered in front of her Lansing home in April. Protesters opposing police violence against Black men this summer targeted mayors at their homes in Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., Chicago, Seattle and St. Louis.

Armed protesters also flooded the Michigan Capitol in May to demand that legislators put an end to a stay-at-home order in the state. The state's Republican lawmakers complied, but Whitmer extended restrictions with executive orders anyway.

Public officials, including Benson on Sunday, have largely defended the right to protest while opposing demonstrations that target elected leaders at their homes.

"A line is crossed when gatherings are done with the primary purpose of intimidation of public officials who are carrying out the oath of office they solemnly took," Benson said.

But Benson also said Saturday's protest wouldn't lead her to abandon her responsibility to defend the election results.

"Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for," Benson said. "But their efforts won't carry the day."