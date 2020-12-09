Governor meets with community leaders in Springdale

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to the press Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020 outside the Jones Center for Families in Springdale. Hutchinson was in town for a meeting with community leaders from Northwest Arkansas on the coronavirus pandemic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Northwest Arkansas government, education, health care and business leaders for more than an hour Wednesday morning at the Jones Center.

Hutchinson said he's meeting with community leaders to discuss covid-19 at the recommendation of this winter covid-19 task force. Attendees discussed the need for more information and marketing related to the covid-19 vaccines, he said.

The state plans to distribute vaccines to health care workers and people in long-term care facilities first, Hutchinson said. The state does not plan to mandate vaccines.

The meeting was closed to news reporters and the general public. Hutchinson answered questions from reporters after the meeting.