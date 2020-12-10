PREP SIGNINGS: Douglas signs with UAFS

Douglas signs with UAFS

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith coaches sought out Lawson Douglas and that meant a lot to the Rogers Heritage senior.

That made Douglas' decision an easy one. He pulled the trigger and inked a letter of intent in a ceremony this week at War Eagle Arena to run both track and cross country at UAFS.

"It means a lot that they came to me and asked me if I wanted to run for them," Douglas said. "The fact that happened and I didn't have to talk to them first, I feel wanted. I also feel so supported by my team and my family."

Heritage boys track coach Jay Miles said Douglas was primed for a big outdoor season last year, but that was wiped out by covid-19. But Miles is looking for a big finish this year.

"There's no doubt he was on his way to breaking two minutes in the 800 and into the 4:20s in the mile," Miles said. There's no doubt losing a track season last year as a junior impacted his progress, but he still ranks as one of the best young men to run distance at Heritage. He's a speed kid that runs distance.

"He hasn't had the opportunity to show the real Lawson, and I'm excited to see what this outdoor season brings for him."

Cluck signs LOI to row at FIT

Haas Hall-Fayetteville senior Keller Cluck signed a national letter of intent to join the rowing team at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Cluck was a founding member of the Haas Hall Rowing Club, and spent four years rowing for the school team. She also spent two years at the Wichita Frostbite Regatta.

In addition, Cluck also played three seasons for the Haas Hall basketball team and ran track for three seasons and cross country for two seasons.

"I'm thankful to be able to sign with Florida Tech where I get to compete in my favorite sport at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in Aeronautical Science with Flight," said Cluck. "It has been a lifelong dream to be a collegiate athlete and pursue a career as a pilot. Being a college athlete while studying to become a pilot is my lifelong dream"