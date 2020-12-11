Northwest Arkansas sees record high covid-19 hospitalizations

An empty patient room, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at the at Washington Regional Medical Center campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/ANDY SHUPE)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas has a record high number of covid-19 hospitalizations, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 117 patients in covid-19 units as of Wednesday, according to the statement by Martine Pollard, spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The highest previously reported patient count was 113 on Tuesday and July 7.

"We are barely two weeks out from Thanksgiving and upcoming holiday celebrations are just days and weeks apart. This gives us pause and significant concern that our hospitalizations will continue to rise, and we will be in a very tough staffing situation," according to the statement.

The region's largest hospitals have a combined total of 134 beds designated for covid-19 patients. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville has 54. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has 56. Northwest Health, which has medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville, has 24 beds.

Leaders from all three hospitals said about two weeks ago that while they have room to add beds, they don't necessarily have the staff to cover them. All of the hospitals are recruiting more staff.

"While we are hopeful about the covid-19 vaccine, the reality is, we are in a second surge with significant community spread and hospitalizations. If we want to prevent overstressing our health care systems and workers, everyone must follow the guidelines to slow the spread of covid-19," according to the statement from Pollard.

The Arkansas Department of Health has recommended people do not gather with non-household members for the holidays.

The state had 1,005 covid-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.

Benton County had 1,222 active covid-19 cases, including 813 confirmed cases and 409 probable cases, as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.

Washington County had 1,502 active cases, including 1,144 confirmed cases and 358 probable cases, according to the department.