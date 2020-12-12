I-30 work in Little Rock to shut some lanes

Construction along Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will require lane closings for parts of six days beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the closings are:

• The I-30 eastbound right shoulder between East Ninth and East Sixth streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Eastbound and westbound right-lane on East Third Street between Mahlon Martin and Ferry streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• Alternating lanes on East Third Street between River Market and World avenues from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. daily through Thursday. Flagging operations will be in place.

• Westbound right lanes on East Third Street between Mahlon Martin and Ferry streets from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• The intersection at East Third and Mahlon Martin streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday. Traffic will detour to Kumpuris Street, President Clinton Avenue and Sherman Street.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and barriers, the department said.