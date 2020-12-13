Engine glitch mars spacecraft test flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely as the spacecraft's rocket motor failed to ignite and the spacecraft then glided safely to its landing site in southern New Mexico.

The spacecraft's engine is supposed to ignite moments after the spacecraft is released from a special carrier jet, sending the craft in a near-vertical climb toward the edge of space.

"The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape," Virgin Galactic said in a brief statement on Twitter. "We have several motors ready at Spaceport America. We will check the vehicle and be back for flight soon."

The hourlong flight was the first from Virgin Galactic's new headquarters at Spaceport America, a futuristic desert outpost where the aircraft carrying the spacecraft took off at 8:25 a.m.

Before first announcing the spacecraft's safe return to land and then the problem with the rocket, Virgin Galactic's updates on Twitter about the flight's progress were cryptic and sparse during a 15-minute period that began with an announcement that the spacecraft was "go for release" from the aircraft that carried it to the release altitude.

After delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and some dicey weather last week, the crew had been cleared for a morning launch amid clear conditions.

The spaceship was manned by two pilots. There was payload belonging to NASA onboard, but no passengers.

Doctor says Biden's foot on the mend

PHILADELPHIA -- President-elect Joe Biden's fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a "weight-bearing" image. His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was "healing as expected."

"Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, with the GW Medical Faculty Associates. "No more extensive injury was identified."

The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.

Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which this week is expected to include more Cabinet announcements and a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections.

Evers' home now national monument

JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi home where civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in 1963 has been declared a national monument.

The modest three-bedroom home in Jackson where Evers lived with his wife, Myrlie, and their children joins more than 150 U.S. landmarks awarded the distinction since 1906. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called Evers a "true American hero."

"It is our solemn responsibility as caretakers of America's national treasures to tell the whole story of America's heritage for the benefit of present and future generations," Bernhardt said in a statement. "The life works of these great Americans helped shape our nation in making the United States a more perfect union, and for that, we should all be grateful."

The Department of the Interior announced the designation Thursday, saying the National Park Service will manage the property.

Evers became a target for death threats as he fought segregation and racism in Mississippi as a field director for the NAACP. He was fatally shot outside the home June 12, 1963, while his wife and children were inside.

Hurricane loss filing deadline February

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says people who need to file proof of loss documents for insurance claims involving property damage from Hurricane Laura have until February to do so.

Donelon's office says state law requires giving property owners within a disaster declaration area at least 180 days from the event to submit proof of loss information -- such as photos and contractor estimates -- with their insurers.

The insurance department set a Feb. 23 filing deadline for Laura, which struck on Aug. 27. Proof of loss documents for Hurricane Delta can be filed until April 7, and for Hurricane Zeta until April 26, according to the agency.

"Although I encourage policyholders to file their claims with their insurers as soon as possible to begin the recovery process, I know the level of damage caused by the 2020 hurricanes makes it very difficult for people to gather all of the information and documentation they need to file a detailed proof of loss to support their claim," Donelon said in a statement.

A proof of loss filing can involve documents such as photos, damage repair estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and other items required by the insurer, according to the insurance department.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports