First covid-19 vaccine shipment arrives in NWA

ROGERS -- Mercy Northwest Arkansas hospital received its first shipment of the covid-19 vaccine Monday, according to a spokeswoman.

The shipment included 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the hospital plans to begin vaccinations Wednesday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman.

"It's expected to take several days to administer this allotment, so it will likely continue into next week," she wrote in a text message.

The state's first vaccines are to go to health care workers and people in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Mercy plans to eventually vaccinate its entire staff, but will start with employees who are directly exposed to covid-19 patients, David Fortner, pharmacy director at Mercy, said Friday. That includes doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals as well as staff members who clean covid-19 patient rooms or bring food to the patients. Staff at Mercy's respiratory care clinic where covid-19 testing is performed will also be among the first to receive vaccinations, he said.

Rising covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have strained hospitals, and the vaccine gives the health community hope, Fortner said.

"It's now a good tool we have to fight the pandemic. It doesn't mean we stop wearing masks and washing hands," he said.

Mercy staff will administer the vaccines. Employees will be encouraged but not required to take the vaccine, Fortner said. The vaccine is free for employees.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville had not received shipments of the vaccine as of noon Monday but expects to within the next few days, said Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman for the hospital.

A representative for Northwest Health, which has medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.