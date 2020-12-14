Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect in Jonesboro homicide arrested in Oklahoma

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:21 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A suspect in the Dec. 8 killing of a 37-year-old Bono man has been arrested in eastern Oklahoma, Jonesboro police said Monday.

Officers worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest Mark Austin Slaughter on Friday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro department.

On Dec. 8, officers responding to 3610 Highland Drive in Jonesboro found Brandon Broadway suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

Marshals discovered that Slaughter fled the Jonesboro area in his work truck, which was recovered in Little Rock, but Slaughter was nowhere to be found, the post states.

Authorities said marshals then learned Slaughter was traveling west in his girlfriend’s vehicle. Slaughter and his girlfriend were located in West Siloam Springs, Okla. where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Slaughter is awaiting extradition to Jonesboro, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT