3 suspects arrested in connection with body found in burned car near Mountain Home

Three Mountain Home residents have been charged with first-degree murder after a body was recovered from a burned car south of the city on Wednesday, Baxter County deputies said.

Two of the suspects — Ryan James Lindsey, 27, and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42 — were arrested near the Mexican border in the area of Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday and were awaiting extradition back to Arkansas, according to a news release sent Thursday. Bail for the two was set at $1 million apiece, the release stated.

A third suspect — Skylar Whitney Brazil, 38 — was found Wednesday night, but he fled on foot, deputies said. Brazil was located by a K-9 unit from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Brazil was being held Thursday in the Baxter County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond, deputies added.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 10 a.m. Wednesday reporting a body in a burned car off Old Arkana Road, about 3 miles south of Mountain Home, according to a news release.

Deputies said the vehicle appeared to have been burned several days earlier.

Investigators from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, Mountain Home Police Department and the Arkansas State Police executed search warrants on the vehicle, a residence in Mountain Home and a residence east of Mountain Home, the release stated.

The identification of the body is pending an autopsy from the state Crime Laboratory, deputies said.