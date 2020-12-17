Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police: 15-year-old robbed while trying to buy video game console

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:38 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 15-year-old boy was robbed Tuesday evening while trying to buy a Playstation 5 in Little Rock, police said.

The teen met with the purported seller in the 1400 block of Madison Street at about 6:50 p.m., an incident report states. He showed the Playstation 5 to the teen, who handed him $500, police said.

According to the report, the seller pointed a black pocket knife at the teen and said “you aren’t getting anything” before fleeing south from the complex on foot with the victim's money.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Also on Tuesday, a Pine Bluff man was robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock while trying to buy earbuds, police said.

The 28-year-old man told officers he met with Tanner Anderson at a house on Park Street, near 12th Street, according to a separate police report. Police said Anderson arrived in what was described as a silver vehicle, accompanied by another person, and robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking $8,000 in cash.

The robbers left, traveling west on 12th Street, and fired several shots into the air, police said.

Police said they attempted to make contact with Anderson at the house described by the victim but were unsuccessful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT