WATCH LIVE: Task force on policing in Arkansas to give final report to governor at 1 p.m.

Members of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas listen during its second meeting, as reports of subcommittee meetings are presented. The task force met Thursday in Pine Bluff to hear and discuss findings of the four subcommittees looking into issues regarding police department training, accountability, community-oriented policing, and recruitment and retention. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

The Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas is scheduled to submit a final report with recommendations for the next legislative session to Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 1 p.m.

Hutchinson announced the task force on June 9 in the aftermath of nationwide protests calling for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a white police officer.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=te4p3kMxsAQ]