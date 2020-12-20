Follow live: Oral Roberts at Arkansas

Arkansas guard Jalen Tate defends a North Texas player during a game against the Mean Green on Nov. 28, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas 8, ORU 7 - 14:37 left first half

Arkansas held an 8-4 lead and Justin Smith violently swatted an ORU layup attempt off the glass, then Desi Sills turned the ball over looking to make an advance pass. The Golden Eagles came back down on a broken floor and got a 3 from the top of the key to fall, setting the current score.

Sills has four points on a pair of layups. He followed a Connor Vanover miss from the right corner with a bucket from point-blank range.

ORU has opened the game 3 of 10 from the floor. Max Abmas is 0 of 1 shooting, missing a deep 3 from the right wing.

Arkansas 6, ORU 0 - 17:32 left first half

Razorbacks off to a solid start on both ends of the floor. Max Abmas has not attempted a shot through two-plus minutes.

Moses Moody has four points to lead the Razorbacks, and Desi Sills added a tough layup against a pair of ORU defenders. Golden Eagles called for time to stop the early run.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

This group is plus-41 together over Arkansas' last three games and allowed .60 PPP in that span, according to HoopLens.

Coming into today, the Razorbacks’ defense holds the nation’s sixth-best effective field goal percentage (38.8%) and has limited opponents to 36.9% on 2-point looks. Vanover and Smith have been really solid interior defenders this season. The 7-3 forward has swatted away 15.7% of teams’ shots inside the arc this season.

Moody leads Arkansas in scoring at 16 points per game, and JD Notae, who has come off the bench in each game this season, is second at 13.3 per game. Smith, Sills and Tate are each adding at least 10.5 points per outing as well.

Razorbacks opponents have shot 28.2% from 3-point range this season. They will be tested there today. The Golden Eagles have several players who can fill it up from distance.

Oral Roberts' starters: RJ Glasper (6-0), Max Abmas (6-1), Kareem Thompson (6-6), Francis Lacis (6-7) and Kevin Obanor (6-8).

ORU enters today’s game 3-4 overall with its four losses coming on the road against Missouri, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. The Golden Eagles are preparing to play their fourth game in the last eight days. They have wins over Rogers State, Southwestern Christian and Bacone College.

Against the Division I teams ORU has played, it has shot the 3 at a 34.4% clip and hit 81.6% of its free throws. The Golden Eagles have struggled a bit inside the arc, hitting 42.1% of their 2-point attempts. Defensively, they have allowed those four higher-level opponents to grab 37.4% of their missed shots.

Abmas and Obanor are the players to keep a close eye on for ORU. Abmas is an explosive scoring guard who is also the team’s best playmaker. In the Golden Eagles’ toughest four games, he has shot 48.7% from 3-point range and assisted on 42.2% of the team’s scores when on the floor.

Obanor is a handful on the interior, both scoring the ball and on the glass. He can also step out and shoot the 3, hitting 7 of 14 attempts against Wichita State and Oklahoma State. Obanor has grabbed better than 22% of available defensive rebounds.

Glasper began his college career as a walk-on at Arkansas. He has not scored more than nine points against ORU’s better competition this season. He is 3 of 12 from deep in those games.