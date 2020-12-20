POLICE BEAT: Police arrest felon in gun, drug case

Police arrest felon in gun, drug case

Jacksonville police officers, responding to a report of a fight and someone waving a firearm from the window of a red Dodge Charger, arrested a man early Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Cameron Baker, 34, a felon, was taken into custody outside 103 Pike Ave. about 4:30 a.m., the report said.

Officers found Baker driving the Charger, and inside the vehicle they reported finding a gun and marijuana, the report said.

Baker was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons and felony possession of marijuana with purpose.

North Little Rock officers say suspect fled, sped

North Little Rock police arrested Courtney Britton, 41, after he sped away from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Britton sped 60-70 mph in a 25-mph zone, disregarding stop signs, then left the vehicle and ran on foot, the report said.

He was found at 3:18 p.m. at his residence in the 120 block of West 11th Street, the report said.

Officers searching his vehicle reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine, a digital scale, baggies and a methamphetamine pipe.

Britton was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was held without bail, charged with felony fleeing, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.