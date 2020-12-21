Dumas lineman being overlooked

Dumas senior offensive and defensive lineman Jon Stanley Hill is being overlooked by college programs, according to Bobcats coach George Shelton.

Shelton has been a head coach for 16 years at Augusta, Dollarway, Watson Chapel and now Dumas.

“I’ll tell you right now, Jon Stanley Hill is an outstanding offensive and defensive lineman in the 8-4A this year,” Shelton said. “I’ve never had a lineman that’s on his level as a head football coach. He probably started the season at 265 pounds and probably at the end of the season he might have been 245 because he never comes off the field.”

Stanley Hill, 6-5, 245 pounds, has offers from Ouachita Baptist University and Northeastern State. Memphis and Arkansas Tech have inquired about him. Shelton believes he should have many more offers.

“He’s a high-character guy, great work ethic and he has a great support system behind him,” Shelton said. “Jon can run the line, rush the passer, play at the point of attack. He understands technique football, which is very rare with young people. I can’t say enough about the guy. I think people are overlooking him. He looks kind of thin now because of the amount of reps and playing time.”

Stanley Hill, who has a 3.6 grade point average, recorded 71 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, a forced fumble and 2 blocked punts while helping the offense produce more than 4,000 total yards.

He has recorded 5.01 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.13 seconds in the pro-agility drill and has a 30-inch vertical.

“We would not have had the season we had without Jon Stanley Hill,” said Shelton, who was coached by Stanley Hill’s grandfather in basketball at Fordyce. “He’s fast. He can flat out run.”