Golden Lions lose against Arkansas

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team lost on the road to No. 12 Arkansas 86-52 Monday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in the first-ever women's basketball meeting between the schools.

Kaila Walker led the Lady Lions in scoring with 15 points, her fourth consecutive game scoring in double digits. Khadijah Brown tallied her second double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards in the contest. Joyce Kennerson added 10 points and three rebounds in her first game back.

The Razorbacks got off to a fast start in the first quarter, leading 24-12 after one and took control in leading 45-20 at halftime. In playing their third game in five days, the Golden Lions struggled from the field in shooting just under 25% (16-65).

However, UAPB was virtually even on the boards against the Razorbacks (41 to 44), had more offensive rebounds (13 to 10), made more free throws (14 to 13) and nearly had the same number of shot attempts (65 to 67).

The Lady Lions will play their final nonconference game Dec. 29, at Oklahoma in a game that will be televised on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

Details: #UAPBLionsAreComing.