Authorities ID man found dead inside burned vehicle in Mountain Home

Authorities said Tuesday they have identified the man found dead inside a burned vehicle last week outside of Mountain Home as 35-year-old Cody Benjamin Stradford.

Stradford is from rural Mountain Home, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office. His parents filed a missing persons report earlier in the month after they had not seen or heard from him in several days, according to the release.

Four people were arrested this month in connection to the crime: Ryan James Lindsey, 27, Skylar Whitney Brazil, 38, Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42, and Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 35.

All four face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.