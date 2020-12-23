Dumas police seek help finding escaped inmate

Dumas police are searching for an inmate who escaped Tuesday who should be considered dangerous, police said.

Lonrenzo Deon Williams escaped the Dumas City jail with Billy Walls, who was later captured as he tried to flee in a stolen vehicle taken from a jailer, police said.

Williams evaded capture on foot, police said. Police described him as a 34-year-old Black male who stands 5 foot 4 and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to a news release.

Williams was being held on charges of parole violation, aggravated residential burglary, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in city limits and criminal mischief, the news release states.

Police believe he may be trying to get into the McGhee, Ark. area or Detroit, Mich., according to the news release.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 870-382-5511 or dial 911.