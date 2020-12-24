Police investigate robbery at North Little Rock credit union

North Little Rock police respond to a robbery Thursday morning at an Arkansas Federal Credit Union on Maumelle Boulevard. ( Staci Vandagriff)
Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened at a North Little Rock credit union on Thursday, police said.
The robbery took place at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union, 12211 Maumelle Blvd., at about 9:40 a.m., according to North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joe Green.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.
