Police investigate robbery at North Little Rock credit union

North Little Rock police respond to a robbery Thursday morning at an Arkansas Federal Credit Union on Maumelle Boulevard. ( Staci Vandagriff

Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened at a North Little Rock credit union on Thursday, police said.

The robbery took place at the Arkansas Federal Credit Union, 12211 Maumelle Blvd., at about 9:40 a.m., according to North Little Rock police spokesman officer Joe Green.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.