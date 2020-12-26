Sections
Multiple gunshots fatal to NLR teen

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:55 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating the death of a teenager who was found inside a sport utility vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were sent to investigate reports of gunfire and a vehicle crash near the 4100 block of Ludwig Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release. In the vehicle, officers found Dorian Withers of North Little Rock, who had been shot, the release said.

Withers was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he died, the release said.

Police said "several more" people were found with injuries on Ludwig Street. Two of them were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the release said.

Withers' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

